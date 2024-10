Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.51. 296,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,080,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Draganfly Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircraft, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

