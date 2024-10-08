NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $12.73. 4,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 13,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

NFI Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62.

NFI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.