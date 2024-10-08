iShares Trust – iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF (BATS:STLC) Shares Down 0% – Should You Sell?

iShares Trust – iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF (BATS:STLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.32 and last traded at $42.34. Approximately 256 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.35.

iShares Trust – iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.34.

