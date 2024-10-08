JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Shares Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 568 ($7.43) and last traded at GBX 568 ($7.43). 956,206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,159,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 564 ($7.38).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 553.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 557.47. The company has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 30.12.

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

