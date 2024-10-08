MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.93. Approximately 1,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

MTR Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

MTR Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1293 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th.

About MTR

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

