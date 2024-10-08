TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $6.99. 6,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 207,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

TRxADE HEALTH Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 196.79% and a negative net margin of 149.81%.

Institutional Trading of TRxADE HEALTH

About TRxADE HEALTH

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MEDS Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.75% of TRxADE HEALTH at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services information technology (IT) company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement; and designs, develops, owns, and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace.

