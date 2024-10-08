TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDSGet Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $6.99. 6,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 207,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

TRxADE HEALTH Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 196.79% and a negative net margin of 149.81%.

Institutional Trading of TRxADE HEALTH

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDSFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.75% of TRxADE HEALTH at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services information technology (IT) company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement; and designs, develops, owns, and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace.

Further Reading

