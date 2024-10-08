Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.19. 326,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 514% from the average session volume of 53,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Sompo Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sompo Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

