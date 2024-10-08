Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Stock Price Down 7.6% – What’s Next?

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) traded down 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Trading Down 7.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

