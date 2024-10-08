GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Trading Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.67 ($0.01). Approximately 10,897,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 13,739,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

GSTechnologies Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £13.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at GSTechnologies

In other GSTechnologies news, insider Lord James Christopher Douglas Wellesley acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,704.75). Company insiders own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

GSTechnologies Company Profile

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

