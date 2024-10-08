Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Trading 0.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.32. 193,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 261,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Free Report) by 150.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,476 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 4.48% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

