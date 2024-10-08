Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Trading Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.49 and last traded at $18.61. 195,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 579,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $174.93 million, a PE ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 4.35.

Get Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (WEBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBL was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.