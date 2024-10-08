Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Shares Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.15. 14,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 528,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Sintx Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($996.20) by $992.59. The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 275.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.99%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sintx Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SINT Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 959,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 4.23% of Sintx Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone.

