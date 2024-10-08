Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Shares Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.15. 14,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 528,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62.
Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($996.20) by $992.59. The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 275.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.99%.
Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone.
