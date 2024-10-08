First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM) Stock Price Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.22 and last traded at $30.31. Approximately 2,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 144,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,000. First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned about 41.22% of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF

The First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US small-cap companies that exhibit exposure to one or more investing factors. AFSM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

