Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Shares Down 7.9% – What’s Next?

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) was down 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.29. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Bank of Queensland Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.