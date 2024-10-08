SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.24. Approximately 158,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 109,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF

The SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (SPSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated global investment-grade sukuk of various maturities and weighted by market value. SPSK was launched on Dec 30, 2019 and is managed by SP Funds.

