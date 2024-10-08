Brokerages Set PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) PT at $43.45

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PBF Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,696,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,462,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,814,978.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,952,300 shares of company stock worth $97,300,026. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PBF opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

