Analysts Set WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Price Target at $239.58

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. William Blair raised shares of WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get WEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WEX

WEX Price Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $208.77 on Friday. WEX has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $244.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.88.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $673.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.44 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 31.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $299,937.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,214.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,445 shares of company stock valued at $997,707. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of WEX by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,482,000 after purchasing an additional 179,813 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,919,000 after purchasing an additional 67,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

(Get Free Report

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.