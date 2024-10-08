Brokerages Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Target Price at $7.88

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Redfin from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Redfin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RDFN

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $33,596.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,720 shares in the company, valued at $663,410. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 205.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth $72,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Stock Performance

Redfin stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Redfin has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Redfin will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.