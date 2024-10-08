B. Riley Comments on Aspen Aerogels, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a research report issued on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASPN. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.59 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $33.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $978,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,610.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,902,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,709.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $978,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,610.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

