Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $5.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.47.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHGG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chegg from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Chegg has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Chegg had a negative net margin of 91.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3.8% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 101,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

