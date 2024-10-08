Brokerages Set GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Target Price at $67.27

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.27.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $49.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.35%. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Bayberry Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 238,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 318,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $1,014,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 60.4% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,853,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,647,000 after buying an additional 698,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,162,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

