Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Boosted by Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC

Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.27. 3,397,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,147. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.47.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

