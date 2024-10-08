Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $147.00 to $166.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Interactive Brokers Group traded as high as $148.80 and last traded at $148.80, with a volume of 3317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.85.

IBKR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.52 and its 200-day moving average is $122.06. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

