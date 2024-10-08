First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $20.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. First Watch Restaurant Group traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 163728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FWRG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $828.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.