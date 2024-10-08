B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Receives $4.12 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTGGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.12.

BTG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cormark lowered B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cibc World Mkts lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BTG opened at $3.10 on Friday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.15.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $492.57 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

