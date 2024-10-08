B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Receives $4.12 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.12.
BTG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cormark lowered B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cibc World Mkts lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.
Institutional Trading of B2Gold
B2Gold Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE BTG opened at $3.10 on Friday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.15.
B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $492.57 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
B2Gold Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -533.33%.
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
See Also
