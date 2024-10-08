Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $10.89. Duckhorn Portfolio shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 27,680,155 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.76 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Duckhorn Portfolio’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 412,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 106,184 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $878,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $1,387,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Up 102.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 8.09.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Articles

