Analysts Set Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) PT at $10.73

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.73.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc increased its stake in Amcor by 2,741.7% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 47,164,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,644,000 after purchasing an additional 45,504,608 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $155,438,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 356.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,826 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amcor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,604,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amcor by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,721,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,492 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. Amcor has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Amcor had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

