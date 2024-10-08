Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$115.00 to C$120.00. The company traded as high as C$107.50 and last traded at C$107.18, with a volume of 252452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$104.79.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$92.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$99.46.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$97.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$95.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.30 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 10.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.6458814 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.16%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

