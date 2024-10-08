New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.8% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.29. 11,967,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,879,115. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

