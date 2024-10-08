Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Issued By Zacks Research

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FOLD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOLD

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $14.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,492,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,613 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $8,386,000. M&G Plc grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 748,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,728 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,178,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,008,000.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,398,532.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $244,875. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.