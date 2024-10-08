Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $4.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.12. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $16.24 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s FY2025 earnings at $17.83 EPS.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DPZ. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.03.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $409.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $332.13 and a 52-week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.