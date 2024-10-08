Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Netlist stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Netlist has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $296.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. Netlist had a negative return on equity of 356.11% and a negative net margin of 50.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Netlist will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

