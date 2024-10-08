Calix (NYSE:CALX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CALX. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Calix Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. Calix has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $46.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Calix will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,723,381 shares in the company, valued at $139,850,190.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Calix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 875,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,259,000 after purchasing an additional 76,546 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Calix by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,698,000 after purchasing an additional 166,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,422,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,617,000 after purchasing an additional 58,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 42.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

