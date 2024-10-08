Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Sequans Communications Trading Down 2.8 %

SQNS stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.25. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sequans Communications

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sequans Communications stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

