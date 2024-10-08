A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AOS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $88.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $194,319. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 243.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 138,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $10,117,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

