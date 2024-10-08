StockNews.com Downgrades LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) to Hold

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $116.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $131.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.41.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $901,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $687,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

