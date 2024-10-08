F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FNB

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 35,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 195,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 29,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.