Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Stock Performance

Shares of Xunlei stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $79.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei

About Xunlei

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xunlei stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Xunlei Limited ( NASDAQ:XNET Free Report ) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Xunlei were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

