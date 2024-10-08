Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Stock Performance
Shares of Xunlei stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $79.33 million during the quarter.
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.
