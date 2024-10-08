Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average is $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,106.00 and a beta of 1.67. Vericel has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $235,361.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,850. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph Anthony Mara, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $235,361.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,850. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,562 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,413,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,567,000 after purchasing an additional 39,349 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Vericel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,031,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,346,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 908,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,666,000 after acquiring an additional 66,464 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 840,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,575,000 after acquiring an additional 217,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 509.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 836,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,514,000 after acquiring an additional 699,147 shares during the period.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

