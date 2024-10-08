StockNews.com Downgrades JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) to Buy

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on JD. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. JD.com has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $47.82.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 812.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

