StockNews.com Downgrades American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Buy

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on American Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

American Software Stock Performance

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $364.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.76. American Software has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $12.27.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.89 million. American Software had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Software will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 155,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of American Software by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of American Software by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 10.0% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of American Software by 15.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Other. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, supply, network optimization, order response, supplier management, and scenario planning.

Further Reading

