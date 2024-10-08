S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.95. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

