S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Stock Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.95. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.
S&W Seed Company Profile
