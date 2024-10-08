Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Carver Bancorp stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

