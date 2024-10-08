OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OPGN stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. OpGen has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $38.40.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The medical research company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
