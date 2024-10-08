OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OPGN stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. OpGen has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $38.40.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The medical research company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in OpGen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPGN Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 2.63% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

