CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.41 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $684,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 27.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 101,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 90.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 83,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

