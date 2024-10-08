DA Davidson Weighs in on Hancock Whitney Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.16 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.23. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2025 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

HWC has been the subject of several other reports. Hovde Group upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

HWC stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.14.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In other news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $117,082.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,254.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 707.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,563,000 after purchasing an additional 504,873 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 735,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,663,000 after buying an additional 501,259 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,069,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,141,000 after acquiring an additional 252,473 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,401,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,015,000 after acquiring an additional 237,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,980,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,197,000 after acquiring an additional 167,304 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.