Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Trading 0.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.67 and last traded at $91.61. 16,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 18,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.93.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.6378 per share. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

