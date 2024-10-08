Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives $25.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.06.

AGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of AGI opened at $19.41 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,397,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,669,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,371,000 after buying an additional 250,207 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 147.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,585,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,282 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 71.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,759 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 31.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,373,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,000 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

