Analysts Set California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Price Target at $64.29

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.29.

CRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

In other California Resources news, Director Christian S. Kendall bought 20,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,062. This trade represents a 500.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other California Resources news, CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,437.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christian S. Kendall acquired 20,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,062. The trade was a 500.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 61.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in California Resources by 99.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRC opened at $54.17 on Friday. California Resources has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.05. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.36). California Resources had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that California Resources will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. California Resources’s payout ratio is 44.41%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

