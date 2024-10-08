Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.01. 9,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 5,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Medalist Diversified REIT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Medalist Diversified REIT

In related news, CEO Frank Kavanaugh purchased 13,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $169,486.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,540.34. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,623 shares of company stock worth $300,483. 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medalist Diversified REIT

About Medalist Diversified REIT

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDRR Free Report ) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.11% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.