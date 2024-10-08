Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.01. 9,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 5,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.73.
In related news, CEO Frank Kavanaugh purchased 13,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $169,486.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,540.34. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,623 shares of company stock worth $300,483. 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.
